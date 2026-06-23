© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Be Smart

Something Strange Happens When You Flatten the Earth…

Season 14 Episode 3 | 24m 25s

Imprisoned for heresy, Gerardus Mercator later created a map that transformed navigation forever. We explore why his projection distorts the world, how it solved a deadly problem for sailors, and the astonishing mystery of how he used math that hadn’t even been invented yet to do it all.

Aired: 04/20/26
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 1:14
Great Performances
Lisette Oropesa performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani"
Elvira (Lisette Oropesa) performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani."
Clip: S53 E23 | 1:14
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power | Trailer
Global Black liberation movements converge in 1960s Montreal.
Preview: S27 E14 | 0:30
Watch 3:17
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Glide to Safety
The stormy wet season of Jirrbal returns and a baby glider must escape the wall of flame.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:17
Watch 3:09
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Managing Fire with Traditional Burns
Traditional burns are methods First Nations people have managed for thousands of years.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:09
Watch 1:58
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Scaling Up in Style
With their sticky feet, geckos climb up the Kimberley’s labyrinth of caves in style.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 1:58
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Look Closely Gameplay
Explore and look closely at many things in the Enchanted Garden along with Daniel Tiger.
Clip: 13:47
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Bathrooms Gameplay
Learn along with Daniel Tiger about all the sights and sounds of different bathrooms.
Clip: 5:54
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Build a Boat Gameplay
Put your creative skills to the test and build a boat with Daniel Tiger and Ana Platypus!
Clip: 7:05
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Be Smart Season 14
  • Be Smart Season 13
  • Be Smart Season 12
  • Be Smart Season 11
  • Be Smart Season 10
  • Be Smart Season 9
  • Be Smart Season 8
  • Be Smart Season 7
  • Be Smart Season 6
  • Be Smart Season 5
  • Be Smart Season 4
  • Be Smart Season 3
  • Be Smart Season 2
  • Be Smart Season 1
Watch 10:51
Be Smart
Infinity isn’t a number. It's something much weirder.
This video explores the bizarre mathematics that show how infinity is far stranger than a number.
Episode: S14 E4 | 10:51
Watch 22:37
Be Smart
You've Been Lied to About DNA Evidence
DNA solves crimes, but what happens when it sends innocent people to prison?
Episode: S14 E2 | 22:37
Watch 17:13
Be Smart
Traffic Lights Are So Much Weirder Than You Realize
Why are stop lights red? The real story is more complicated than you think.
Episode: S14 E1 | 17:13
Watch 14:52
Be Smart
The Intelligence Test Where Ants Beat Humans
How thousands of tiny brains, obeying simple rules, solve problems no individual can understand.
Episode: S13 E17 | 14:52
Watch 19:50
Be Smart
Everything I Thought I Knew About Flavor Was Wrong
Joe visits a flavor lab to uncover how our senses shape our taste.
Episode: S13 E16 | 19:50
Watch 20:05
Be Smart
The Scientific Lie That Damaged Generations of Men
Here is the REAL science about "alpha males."
Episode: S13 E15 | 20:05
Watch 22:36
Be Smart
Inside the Vault Where They Keep the Dinosaur Apocalypse
How did the mass extinction of the dinosaurs play out, moment by moment?
Episode: S13 E14 | 22:36
Watch 12:37
Be Smart
(Almost) Everything You Learned About Genetics Is Wrong
Think traits like eye color or tongue-rolling are simple genetics? Think again.
Episode: S13 E13 | 12:37
Watch 11:08
Be Smart
Mars Used to Be Blue... Then Something Happened
Why is the Martian sky red by day… but blue at sunset?
Episode: S13 E12 | 11:08
Watch 36:47
Be Smart
Be Smart about Autism
Is autism really on the rise—or are we just recognizing it more?
Episode: S13 E11 | 36:47