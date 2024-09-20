Meet Me at the Table

Join Lidia at the table for some traditional winter fare of the northern Italian mountains. To start, Lidia serves up a heartwarming Mushroom Ragu. Then Lidia percolates the perfect cup of Italian coffee, with grandson Lorenzo using her Moka Pot. To finish the meal, she makes her rendition of Kaiserschmarrn, a fluffy, light, eggy pancake topped with jam. Let’s head to the Dolomites with Lidia!