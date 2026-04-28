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Lucky Chow

Copenhagen: Scandiasian

Season 8 Episode 801 | 26m 50s

Copenhagen changed the rules of fine dining by insisting that food reflect the land and the seasons. Danielle Chang meets Asian chefs who take that ethos seriously and apply it through their own traditions. Chinese, Korean, Indonesian, and Japanese techniques shape Nordic ingredients, regenerative farms, and Baltic seafood. The result is cooking that is contemporary yet deeply tied to place.

Aired: 04/30/26 | Expires: 04/30/30
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 5:35
America's Heartland
Vermont Farming Climate Challenges
A Vermont couple finds new ways to better protect their land from drought and floods.
Clip: S19 E13 | 5:35
Watch 5:39
America's Heartland
Soy-Based Asphalt
Soybeans may soon be part of the asphalt beneath you.
Clip: S19 E13 | 5:39
Watch 6:34
America's Heartland
Iowa Western Family Farm
An Iowa farm thrives as one of the state’s few Black-owned farms.
Clip: S19 E13 | 6:34
Watch 4:35
America's Heartland
Georgia Diversified Farming
A Georgia farm keeps the produce coming year-round by planting and harvesting in different locations
Clip: S19 E13 | 4:35
Watch 6:05
America's Heartland
Soy Baby Wipes
See how college students are turning soybeans into new products like baby wipes.
Clip: S19 E12 | 6:05
Watch 5:43
America's Heartland
California Mushroom Farmer
A California farmer shares easy-to-grow mushrooms with giftable box kits.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:43
Watch 5:33
America's Heartland
Montana Grasslands Restoration
A Montana rancher honors his ancestors, and Mother Earth, by restoring native grasses to his land.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:33
Watch 5:02
America's Heartland
Minnesota Sustainable Farming
A Minnesota farm family plants a new kind of wheat that restores the soil and saves water.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:02
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