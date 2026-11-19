Extras
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Stephanie J. Block pairs two beloved classics that find comfort, joy, and gratitude in every season.
Sebastian Arcelus joins a joyful Christmas tradition in this vibrant Latin American holiday carol.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus narrate the Nativity story in this cherished tradition.
Watch Stephanie J. Block perform "What Child is This? with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus sing 'Merry Christmas Darling' with The Tabernacle Choir.
Latest Episodes
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When Commissioner Hudson is murdered and Blake is arrested, Eliza races to reveal the truth.
With Eliza sidelined, Patrick Nash recruits Florence for a case from his past that turns dangerous.
Eliza investigates a blackmail scheme, uncovering a web of secrets, betrayal, and revenge.
The suspicious death of a boxer leads Eliza into the dangerous world of Victorian boxing.
The murder of a senior police officer draws Eliza and Blake into a dangerous investigation.
When the mysterious death of a foreign ambassador sparks political intrigue, Eliza investigates.
Dylan Cooper has been nabbed and is being held in the cells at Scotland Yard.
Charlie Phelps, the new Detective Inspector at the City of London Police, hires Eliza for a case.
A treasure hunt brings Moses back to London from Paris to sell a priceless diamond.
The divorce of a high society couple causes scandal when their settlement becomes public.