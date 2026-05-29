Son's murder inspires father to confront rising antisemitism

One year ago, a gunman approached an event for young diplomats at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., and killed two young employees of Israel’s U.S. embassy. Yaron Lischinsky was 30 years old and Sarah Milrim was 26. They were about to become engaged. Yaron's father, Daniel Lischinsky, joined Nick Schifrin to discuss fighting antisemitism and preserving his son’s legacy.