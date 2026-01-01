© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

Democrats put affordability at center of final campaign push

Season 2026 Episode 219 | 5m 27s

With one week until Election Day, the final push is on. President Trump is making a swing through Texas, a state Republicans have long counted on, but where Democrats see an opportunity to make gains. With voters pointing to the cost of everyday necessities, the economy is looming large in the final week of the campaign. Lisa Desjardins reports.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet
Season 7 Official Trailer
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:33
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Peace on Earth: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:33
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Storming: Seasons of Care | Trailer
In Storming: Seasons of Care, a family provides 24-hour care for their son, 10 years into a coma.
Preview: S28 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Finding America's Fallen
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
Preview: S23 E8 | 0:30
Watch 1:51
Secrets of the Dead
How Black Colonial Marines Changed the War of 1812
Formerly enslaved Americans formed Britain's Colonial Marines unit and marched on Washington, D.C.
Clip: S23 E7 | 1:51
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of HumanLike: The Chimps of Fongoli
The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
Preview: S45 E4 | 0:30
Watch 1:30
Secrets of the Dead
How Forensic Genealogy Is Solving a 246-Year-Old Mystery
DNA may help identify a soldier killed at the Battle of Camden.
Clip: S23 E8 | 1:30
Latest Episodes
All
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E219 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E218 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E217 | 57:46
Watch 57:00
PBS News Hour
October 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E216 | 57:00
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E215 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E214 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E213 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E212 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 15, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 15, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E211 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E210 | 57:46