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Patience

Season 2 Preview

Season 2 | 30s

Patience returns to help tackle crimes in York. When new detective Frankie Monroe bursts on the scene, there’s initially tension but soon they learn to work as a team. Meanwhile, Patience faces challenges in love and loss.

Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Stargazing Gameplay
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Clip: 3:38
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
My Fish Tank Gameplay
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Clip: 9:01
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
My Bedtime Gameplay
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Clip: 8:53
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Look Closely Gameplay
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Clip: 13:47
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Classroom Helpers Gameplay
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Clip: 4:00
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
At the Dentist Gameplay
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Clip: 7:02
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Bathrooms Gameplay
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Clip: 5:54
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Dress Up Gameplay
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Clip: 4:06
Latest Episodes
Watch 50:00
Patience
Pandora's Box
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
Episode: S1 E6 | 50:00
Watch 50:02
Patience
My Brother's Keeper
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
Episode: S1 E5 | 50:02
Watch 50:11
Patience
The Locked Room
A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors and all is not as it seems.
Episode: S1 E4 | 50:11
Watch 50:16
Patience
The Missing Link
A body in a museum exhibit leads the team into the shadowy world of fossil smuggling.
Episode: S1 E3 | 50:16
Watch 49:32
Patience
Paper Mountain Girl (Part 2)
Bea learns more about Patience’s difficult past and together they uncover a trail.
Episode: S1 E2 | 49:32
Watch 49:35
Patience
Paper Mountain Girl (Part 1)
Detective Bea Metcalf is intrigued when Patience connects a suicide to other cases.
Episode: S1 E1 | 49:35