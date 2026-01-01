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Celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Month with a trio of films that explore the intersection of culture and modernity of contemporary Indigenous people. The collection brings together intimate portraits of individuals and communities in stories of resilience, empowerment, and cultural preservation.

Watch 15:24
POV
Shirampari: Legacies of the River
Set in the heart of the Amazon, a young Ashéninka boy must face his fears and catch a giant catfish.
Special: 15:24
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Episodes
All
Watch 1:54:55
POV
Remake
A filmmaker father tries to make sense of the sudden, unfathomable death of his son.
Episode: S39 E6 | 1:54:55
Watch 1:16:46
POV
Arrest the Midwife
A Midwives' arrest ignites Amish and Mennonite women to fight reproductive justice.
Episode: S39 E5 | 1:16:46
Watch 1:22:45
POV
How to Build a Library
Two Nairobi women transform what was a whites-only library until 1958 into a vibrant cultural hub.
Episode: S39 E4 | 1:22:45
Watch 1:22:43
POV
The Gas Station Attendant
An intimate portrait of a complex father-daughter bond and the immigrant working class in America.
Episode: S39 E3 | 1:22:43
Watch 1:23:01
POV
For Venida, For Kalief
Kalief Browder’s everlasting legacy expands via the poetry of his mother, Venida.
Episode: S39 E2 | 1:23:01
Watch 1:23:27
POV
The Dating Game
With 30 million excess men in China, three bachelors join a dating camp for love.
Episode: S39 E1 | 1:23:27
Watch 1:22:29
POV
Out of Sight
A raw portrait of a young blind woman’s struggle for survival and independence.
Episode: S8 E3 | 1:22:29
Watch 1:22:58
POV
Between Goodbyes
A Korean birth mother and her daughter struggle to stay reunited for the long haul.
Episode: S38 E14 | 1:22:58
Watch 22:05
POV
POV Shorts: La Orquesta
A retired music teacher starts Georgia’s first youth orchestra for immigrant families.
Episode: S38 E805 | 22:05
Watch 38:02
POV
POV Shorts: Classroom 4
A history professor teaches a class of free and incarcerated students inside a prison.
Episode: S38 E806 | 38:02
Extras
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet
Season 7 Official Trailer
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:33
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Peace on Earth: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:33
Watch 4:08
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
For Unto Us a Child Is Born, (from Messiah)
A beloved and joyful Messiah chorus celebrates the joy and promise of Christ’s birth.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:08
Watch 3:54
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
El Nacimiento, (from Navidad Nuestra)
Ariel Ramírez's Nativity story shines in this peaceful Argentine Christmas folk-inspired work.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:54
Watch 2:39
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Rise! Up! Arise!, (excerpt from St. Paul)
Mendelssohn's stirring call to "Rise! Up! Arise!" shines in this powerful choral anthem.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:39
Watch 2:17
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Joy to the World
A Christmas favorite comes alive in Mack Wilberg's jubilant arrangement for Choir and Orchestra.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:17
Watch 2:59
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas Memories Medley
Stephanie J. Block pairs two beloved classics that find comfort, joy, and gratitude in every season.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 2:59