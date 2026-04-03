American as Hand Pie

Extras
Appraisal: Ub Iwerks "Steamboat Willie" Drawing, ca. 1928
Appraisal: Chicago Bears Memorabilia, ca. 1923
The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
On Farm to Fork, fun with fungi and a special recipe for pasta.
Discover how Farm Stay vacations are giving city kids a chance to discover rural America.
Travel to Nebraska where artists find rural life peaceful and inspiring to their creative work.
See how a Wisconsin dairy farm turns cow manure into an energy source.
It’s like a visit to Holland! Discover an Oregon farm growing acres and acres of bright tulips.
Harvest season in Florida is all about picking and packing your favorite blueberries.
Latest Episodes
Vivian's trips to Florida and Texas expand her idea of what barbecue is and how it’s done.
Vivian travels to Georgia to learn the roots of Southern hospitality.
Vivian ponders how so many meals are brightened by pickles, including achaar and kimchi.
While dumplings are hard to define, they stretch ingredients and imagination.
At a dinner honoring pioneering chef Edna Lewis, Vivian gives porridge the royal treatment