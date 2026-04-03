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Somewhere South

How Do You ‘Cue?

Season 1 Episode 6 | 52m 41s

Every Southerner has a particular way they cook and eat barbecue. While Vivian knows North Carolina’s tradition of whole hog barbecue, she travels to Florida for smoked mullet and Texas for barbecue with Japanese and Mexican twists.

Aired: 04/30/20 | Expires: 05/31/20
Extras
Watch 0:42
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Ub Iwerks "Steamboat Willie" Drawing, ca. 1928
Appraisal: Ub Iwerks "Steamboat Willie" Drawing, ca. 1928
Clip: S30 E22 | 0:42
Watch 0:47
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Chicago Bears Memorabilia, ca. 1923
Appraisal: Chicago Bears Memorabilia, ca. 1923
Clip: S30 E22 | 0:47
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Season 11 Official Preview
The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
Preview: S11 | 0:30
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
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America's Heartland
Wisconsin Farm Turns Manure into Energy
See how a Wisconsin dairy farm turns cow manure into an energy source.
Clip: S19 E7 | 4:22
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America's Heartland
Nebraska Art Farm
Travel to Nebraska where artists find rural life peaceful and inspiring to their creative work.
Clip: S19 E7 | 5:41
Watch 5:29
America's Heartland
Urban Visitors Take "Haycations"
Discover how Farm Stay vacations are giving city kids a chance to discover rural America.
Clip: S19 E7 | 5:29
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America's Heartland
Farm to Fork: Mushroom Pasta
On Farm to Fork, fun with fungi and a special recipe for pasta.
Clip: S19 E7 | 6:56
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America's Heartland
Florida Blueberry Harvest
Harvest season in Florida is all about picking and packing your favorite blueberries.
Clip: S19 E6 | 5:07
Watch 4:35
America's Heartland
Pennsylvania Barn Rescue
Saving America’s rural heritage one board at a time. Meet Pennsylvania’s “barn saver.”
Clip: S19 E6 | 4:35
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