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Somewhere South

What a Pickle

Season 1 Episode 4 | 52m 41s

Vivian is asked to lecture on chow chow, a quintessentially Southern relish, at Asheville’s first ever Chow Chow Festival. From there, her preservation education dives into Indian and Sri Lankan pickles, Puerto Rican escabeche and Korean kimchi.

Aired: 04/16/20 | Expires: 05/31/20
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