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The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West

Series Preview

Season 2026 | 30s

Discover a breathtaking world where fearsome crocodiles lie in wait, wallabies risk it all for water, and marsupial gliders soar over the savanna. See a jaw-dropping Australian wonder with terrain that’s as harsh and unforgiving as it is beautiful.

Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 3:17
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Glide to Safety
The stormy wet season of Jirrbal returns and a baby glider must escape the wall of flame.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:17
Watch 3:09
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Managing Fire with Traditional Burns
Traditional burns are methods First Nations people have managed for thousands of years.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:09
Watch 1:58
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Scaling Up in Style
With their sticky feet, geckos climb up the Kimberley’s labyrinth of caves in style.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 1:58
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
My Bedtime Gameplay
Everyone in the neighborhood has a special bedtime routine!
Clip: 8:53
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Classroom Helpers Gameplay
You can be a helper along with Daniel's classmates by caring for and cleaning up the classroom.
Clip: 4:00
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Bathrooms Gameplay
Learn along with Daniel Tiger about all the sights and sounds of different bathrooms.
Clip: 5:54
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Build a Boat Gameplay
Put your creative skills to the test and build a boat with Daniel Tiger and Ana Platypus!
Clip: 7:05
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Dress Up Gameplay
There are lots of different clothes that neighbors wear... Let's dress up and pretend.
Clip: 4:06
Latest Episodes
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Into the Fire
Beat the fire-season heat and take to the air with a menagerie of rare species.
Episode: S2026 E3
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Tidal Territory
Spot rare alien-like creatures and coral gardens in a rich intertidal zone
Episode: S2026 E2
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
River of Life
Brave a scorching dry season, then watch river life heat up as the rains arrive.
Episode: S2026 E1