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The Wheelhouse

Making the candidate: How politicians can stand out in 2026

Season 2 Episode 22 | 48m 06s

What makes a politician click with voters? Is it the message? The smile? The slogan? Or that one campaign ad everyone can't stop talking about? Today on The Wheelhouse, we go behind the scenes with political strategists to explore the making of a politician. We'll break down the speeches, slogans, handshakes, photo ops, and yes – even the cringeworthy campaign ads.

Aired: 06/16/26
Extras
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