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The Wheelhouse

Homeschooling rules come to CT. But not everyone is happy

Season 2 Episode 19 | 52m 05s

A bill to more closely regulate homeschooling passed the state legislature as the 2026 session came to a close this month. Opponents of the new rules say they are inconsistent with the state’s civil-liberties tradition. But child advocates and lawmakers supporting the rules say they will help track and better protect kids. Hear from the new state child advocate about why the law matters.

Aired: 05/19/26
Extras
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Watch as Daniel and O the Owl embark on an out-of-this-world journey filled with learning, and fun.
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Learn along with Daniel Tiger about all the sights and sounds of different bathrooms.
Clip: 5:54
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