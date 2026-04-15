© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

A transparency black mark: What do redactions convey about politics?

Season 2 Episode 14 | 52m 06s

Recent redactions to the Epstein files have raised renewed questions about what the government does – and does not – strike from highly sensitive documents. The black pen has been used on classified materials for decades. But amid renewed calls for disclosure, more Americans are raising questions about the politics behind what stays in and what gets taken out.

Aired: 04/14/26
Extras
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Season 11 Official Preview
The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
Preview: S11 | 0:30
Watch 4:33
America's Heartland
California Historic Tractors Take to the Field
It’s old-time harvest days in California…bringing in the crop with a 30-mule team hitch.
Clip: S19 E10 | 4:33
Watch 4:52
America's Heartland
Michael Martin Murphey Salutes America's Farmers
Singer/songwriter Michael Martin Murphey takes to the stage to salute American agriculture.
Clip: S19 E10 | 4:52
Watch 5:49
America's Heartland
Rodney Dillard - Famous Musician and Farmer
We’ll sit with Rodney Dillard, who is now returning to his farming roots.
Clip: S19 E10 | 5:49
Watch 6:58
America's Heartland
Farm to Fork: Mini Zucchini Pies
On Farm to Fork, discover how to add some zing to your zucchini.
Clip: S19 E10 | 6:58
Watch 4:47
America's Heartland
California Mustang Ranch Saves Wild Horses
Saddle up to ride the high country in California with a program to save wild mustangs.
Clip: S19 E9 | 4:47
Watch 6:17
America's Heartland
Saving Historic Kansas Prairie Grasslands
Travel back in time in efforts to save the tall grass prairie in Kansas.
Clip: S19 E9 | 6:17
Watch 6:04
America's Heartland
California Winemakers Work to Benefit the Environment
A look back at a California winery dedicated to sustainable growing.
Clip: S19 E9 | 6:04
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Wheelhouse Season 2
  • The Wheelhouse Season 1
Watch 52:06
The Wheelhouse
How fossil fuels shape US foreign policy
CT residents are feeling pain at the pump as oil prices take center stage in national politics.
Episode: S2 E13 | 52:06
Watch 52:06
The Wheelhouse
How AI is distorting politics and the media
As AI becomes more prevalent, what’s the political fallout when photos and video are manipulated?
Episode: S2 E12 | 52:06
Watch 52:06
The Wheelhouse
Wesleyan's Michael Roth on Trump, diversity and college admissions
How colleges and universities are prioritizing equity in education.
Episode: S2 E11 | 52:06
Watch 52:06
The Wheelhouse
Internet slang and the creep of dehumanizing language in politics
Internet slang and jokes are targeting women and permeating public policy.
Episode: S2 E10 | 52:06
Watch 52:09
The Wheelhouse
What Trump votes tell us about the ‘manosphere’
What did the podcasts young men listen to have to do with Trump’s return to the White House?
Episode: S2 E9 | 52:09
Watch 52:06
The Wheelhouse
The latest on Iran and why CT student protests matter
Adults have protested federal immigration enforcement efforts, and now the children are responding.
Episode: S2 E8 | 52:06
Watch 52:06
The Wheelhouse
The debate over a plan to ‘SAVE America’ is heating up
If a GOP plan to overhaul federal voting laws passes, how would it impact the 2026 midterms?
Episode: S2 E7 | 52:06
Watch 52:08
The Wheelhouse
‘Smartphones make you stupid’: CT governor wants ‘bell to bell’ cell phone ban
Inside the legislative effort to keep cell phones out of Connecticut classrooms.
Episode: S2 E6 | 52:08
Watch 52:04
The Wheelhouse
Is compromise possible? CT lawmakers hopeful as 2026 session begins
Lawmakers preview how they will work together to address federal funding cuts.
Episode: S2 E5 | 52:04
Watch 52:06
The Wheelhouse
In Tony Award-winning 'Suffs,' fight for the 19th Amendment sings
“Suffs,” the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical about history-making women, is coming to Hartford.
Episode: S2 E4 | 52:06