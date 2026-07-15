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The Wheelhouse

How AI is shaping CT classrooms

Season 2 Episode 24 | 52m 00s

Artificial intelligence is rapidly making its way into Connecticut’s classrooms. Connecticut lawmakers recently passed a sweeping new law that includes investments in computer science education and the creation of a statewide AI Academy. We learn what Connecticut's new approach to AI could mean for the next generation of learners.

Aired: 07/14/26
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