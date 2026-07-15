How AI is shaping CT classrooms

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Trailer for How to Build a Library by directors Maia Lekow and Christopher King.
Jodi imagines she is drawing bugs and clouds in the sky with her crayons!
Jodi wants to touch Miss Elaina's hair but she learns that she has to ask first!
Everyone learns that before you touch someone, you should ask them if it's okay!
Prince Wednesday learns to ask before he pushes Daniel on the swings.
Latest Episodes
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The Wheelhouse Season 2
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The Wheelhouse Season 1
Bad Bunny, the “King of Latin Trap” continues to weave politics into his lyrics.
What does it take to be the perfect candidate in 2026? We ask the experts.
If you wanna get away this summer, the economic cost of the war in Iran might affect your ability.
How might lawmakers’ efforts to protect undocumented migrants clash with the Trump administration?
Hear from the state child advocate about why Connecticut’s new homeschooling regulations matter.
A recent Supreme Court ruling on Louisiana’s congressional map could reshape elections.
What’s left for lawmakers after they’ve already debated homeschool regulation and a new budget deal?
The politics of hormones and the effort to preserve gender-affirming care.
College students talk about their engagement in politics and the issues most important to Gen Z.
Amid Epstein files revelations, what can we learn from what the government chooses to disclose?