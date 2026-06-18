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The Wheelhouse

Bad Bunny, Puerto Rico and US Colonialism

Season 2 Episode 23 | 53m 31s

Bad Bunny continues to be a hook for scholarly conversations on the U.S. colonization of Puerto Rico. The “King of Latin Trap’s” engagement feeds political discourse, from Hurricane Maria through this year’s Super Bowl. And now, a new book, “P FKN R: How Bad Bunny Became The Global Voice of The Puerto Rican Resistance,” has us once again talking about Puerto Rico and politics.

Aired: 06/23/26
Extras
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Nature
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