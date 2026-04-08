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The Wheelhouse

How fossil fuels shape US foreign policy

Season 2 Episode 13 | 52m 06s

President Donald Trump says the U.S. conflict with Iran is “nearing completion.” He’s addressed the American people after gas prices soared and markets panicked. It’s a story America knows all too well, with a reliance on fossil fuels causing many crises including in 1973, 1979, 1999, and 2022. Today on the Wheelhouse, we’re looking at oil and how it shapes U.S. foreign policy.

Aired: 04/07/26
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