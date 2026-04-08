How fossil fuels shape US foreign policy

Extras
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
See how college students are turning soybeans into new products like baby wipes.
A California farmer shares easy-to-grow mushrooms with giftable box kits.
A Minnesota farm family plants a new kind of wheat that restores the soil and saves water.
A Montana rancher honors his ancestors, and Mother Earth, by restoring native grasses to his land.
See how California farmers find new overseas markets for their bright red strawberries.
Tap into the successful operation of maple sugaring in Vermont.
Discover the hard work involved in bringing in the harvest in the cranberry bogs of Massachusetts.
Meet a South Carolina family that’s been raising prize-winning peaches for nearly a century.
Latest Episodes
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The Wheelhouse Season 2
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The Wheelhouse Season 1
Amid Epstein files revelations, what can we learn from what the government chooses to disclose?
As AI becomes more prevalent, what’s the political fallout when photos and video are manipulated?
How colleges and universities are prioritizing equity in education.
Internet slang and jokes are targeting women and permeating public policy.
What did the podcasts young men listen to have to do with Trump’s return to the White House?
Adults have protested federal immigration enforcement efforts, and now the children are responding.
If a GOP plan to overhaul federal voting laws passes, how would it impact the 2026 midterms?
Inside the legislative effort to keep cell phones out of Connecticut classrooms.
Lawmakers preview how they will work together to address federal funding cuts.
“Suffs,” the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical about history-making women, is coming to Hartford.