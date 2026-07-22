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The Wheelhouse

How much ‘Obamacare’ remains in Trump’s America?

Season 2 Episode 25 | 52m 03s

Even though many Americans still have access to health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, it doesn’t mean coverage is affordable. New data out of Access Health CT reveals at least 22,000 Connecticut residents lost coverage after failing to make premium payments. What’s left of the ACA and how is President Trump’s White House approaching health care policy?

Aired: 07/21/26
Extras
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Nature
NATURE - Season 45
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POV
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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Jodi Makes Art in the Sky
Jodi imagines she is drawing bugs and clouds in the sky with her crayons!
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Prince Wednesday learns to ask before he pushes Daniel on the swings.
Clip: S8 E2 | 1:28
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