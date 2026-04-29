What’s next for gender-affirming care in CT?

Extras
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
A Vermont couple finds new ways to better protect their land from drought and floods.
Soybeans may soon be part of the asphalt beneath you.
An Iowa farm thrives as one of the state’s few Black-owned farms.
A Georgia farm keeps the produce coming year-round by planting and harvesting in different locations
See how college students are turning soybeans into new products like baby wipes.
A California farmer shares easy-to-grow mushrooms with giftable box kits.
A Minnesota farm family plants a new kind of wheat that restores the soil and saves water.
A Montana rancher honors his ancestors, and Mother Earth, by restoring native grasses to his land.
Latest Episodes
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The Wheelhouse Season 2
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The Wheelhouse Season 1
College students talk about their engagement in politics and the issues most important to Gen Z.
Amid Epstein files revelations, what can we learn from what the government chooses to disclose?
CT residents are feeling pain at the pump as oil prices take center stage in national politics.
As AI becomes more prevalent, what’s the political fallout when photos and video are manipulated?
How colleges and universities are prioritizing equity in education.
Internet slang and jokes are targeting women and permeating public policy.
What did the podcasts young men listen to have to do with Trump’s return to the White House?
Adults have protested federal immigration enforcement efforts, and now the children are responding.
If a GOP plan to overhaul federal voting laws passes, how would it impact the 2026 midterms?
Inside the legislative effort to keep cell phones out of Connecticut classrooms.