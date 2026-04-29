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The Wheelhouse

What’s next for gender-affirming care in CT?

Season 2 Episode 16 | 48m 31s

At least 1,000 people lost access to gender-affirming care in Connecticut in the wake of a federal threat to strip health care providers of benefits. But in March, Connecticut and 20 other states successfully sued to block a declaration carrying out the Trump administration’s directives. Now, Connecticut lawmakers are working on other ways to shield trans people and their health care providers.

Aired: 04/28/26
Extras
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