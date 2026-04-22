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The Wheelhouse

These CT college students are politically engaged

Season 2 Episode 15 | 49m 00s

We’re in the final days of the 2025-26 academic year. A lot has happened since the fall, including the assassination of a conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk, the rise of Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, and another U.S. conflict in the Persian Gulf. Today on The Wheelhouse, we hear how students at the University of Hartford are keeping up with the political process.

Aired: 04/21/26
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