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The Wheelhouse

How AI is distorting politics and the media

Season 2 Episode 12 | 52m 06s

What you see on the internet could influence how you see one side of a political debate. Whether it was the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman by a federal law enforcement, or what NPR is calling “America’s first AI-fueled war” in Iran, images generated online may distort reality. As trust in news reaches new lows, how is artificial intelligence fueling larger media skepticism?

Aired: 03/31/26
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