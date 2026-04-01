How AI is distorting politics and the media

Extras
Appraisal: Ub Iwerks "Steamboat Willie" Drawing, ca. 1928
Appraisal: Chicago Bears Memorabilia, ca. 1923
The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Travel to Nebraska where artists find rural life peaceful and inspiring to their creative work.
See how a Wisconsin dairy farm turns cow manure into an energy source.
Discover how Farm Stay vacations are giving city kids a chance to discover rural America.
On Farm to Fork, fun with fungi and a special recipe for pasta.
It’s like a visit to Holland! Discover an Oregon farm growing acres and acres of bright tulips.
Saving America’s rural heritage one board at a time. Meet Pennsylvania’s “barn saver.”
Latest Episodes
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The Wheelhouse Season 2
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The Wheelhouse Season 1
How colleges and universities are prioritizing equity in education.
Internet slang and jokes are targeting women and permeating public policy.
What did the podcasts young men listen to have to do with Trump’s return to the White House?
Adults have protested federal immigration enforcement efforts, and now the children are responding.
If a GOP plan to overhaul federal voting laws passes, how would it impact the 2026 midterms?
Inside the legislative effort to keep cell phones out of Connecticut classrooms.
Lawmakers preview how they will work together to address federal funding cuts.
“Suffs,” the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical about history-making women, is coming to Hartford.
As Americans and ICE agents clash, accountability and transparency might be harder to come by.
How is the current Republican administration marking MLK Day? What does it mean for Black history?