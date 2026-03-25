Wesleyan's Michael Roth on Trump, diversity and college admissions

Extras
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Sister Monica Joan readies herself to say goodbye to her home — Poplar.
Rosalind and Cyril pay Sister Monica Joan a visit.
Fireflies are a captivating phenomenon to witness on the prairie.
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
Miss Higgins offers a positive outlook on the changes they're about to face.
Fred expresses his concerns about Sister Monica Joan declining health.
Trixie shares her passions for midwifery as the maternity home gets ready to close its doors.
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Wildlife are here for one reason: lunch!
Latest Episodes
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The Wheelhouse Season 2
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The Wheelhouse Season 1
Internet slang and jokes are targeting women and permeating public policy.
What did the podcasts young men listen to have to do with Trump’s return to the White House?
Adults have protested federal immigration enforcement efforts, and now the children are responding.
If a GOP plan to overhaul federal voting laws passes, how would it impact the 2026 midterms?
Inside the legislative effort to keep cell phones out of Connecticut classrooms.
Lawmakers preview how they will work together to address federal funding cuts.
“Suffs,” the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical about history-making women, is coming to Hartford.
As Americans and ICE agents clash, accountability and transparency might be harder to come by.
How is the current Republican administration marking MLK Day? What does it mean for Black history?
2026 grads face capped loans thanks to funding cuts in the federal Republican tax and spending plan.