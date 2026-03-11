© 2026 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

What Trump votes tell us about the ‘manosphere’

Season 2 Episode 9 | 52m 09s

Young men helped Donald Trump get back into the White House in 2024. What did the podcasts they listen to have to do with it – and ahead of the midterms – is this voting bloc up for grabs again?

Aired: 03/10/26
Watch 52:06
The Wheelhouse
The latest on Iran and why CT student protests matter
Adults have protested federal immigration enforcement efforts, and now the children are responding.
Episode: S2 E8 | 52:06
Watch 52:06
The Wheelhouse
The debate over a plan to ‘SAVE America’ is heating up
If a GOP plan to overhaul federal voting laws passes, how would it impact the 2026 midterms?
Episode: S2 E7 | 52:06
Watch 52:08
The Wheelhouse
‘Smartphones make you stupid’: CT governor wants ‘bell to bell’ cell phone ban
Inside the legislative effort to keep cell phones out of Connecticut classrooms.
Episode: S2 E6 | 52:08
Watch 52:04
The Wheelhouse
Is compromise possible? CT lawmakers hopeful as 2026 session begins
Lawmakers preview how they will work together to address federal funding cuts.
Episode: S2 E5 | 52:04
Watch 52:06
The Wheelhouse
In Tony Award-winning 'Suffs,' fight for the 19th Amendment sings
“Suffs,” the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical about history-making women, is coming to Hartford.
Episode: S2 E4 | 52:06
Watch 52:02
The Wheelhouse
ICE enforcement and how the people are responding in 2026
As Americans and ICE agents clash, accountability and transparency might be harder to come by.
Episode: S2 E3 | 52:02
Watch 52:09
The Wheelhouse
Americans honored MLK Day for 40 years. Is 2026 different?
How is the current Republican administration marking MLK Day? What does it mean for Black history?
Episode: S2 E2 | 52:09
Watch 51:59
The Wheelhouse
Blumenthal calls federal loan caps for prospective nurse practitioners and doctors ‘stupid’
2026 grads face capped loans thanks to funding cuts in the federal Republican tax and spending plan.
Episode: S2 E1 | 51:59
Watch 52:04
The Wheelhouse
2025: A special Wheelhouse year-in-review
Before the New Year, the Wheelhouse reviews some of the major themes that bubbled up in 2025.
Episode: S1 E56 | 52:04
Watch 51:58
The Wheelhouse
Behind the apron: What social media's 'trad wife' trend says about today's politics
What does the “trad wives” movement reveal about our current politics and culture wars?
Episode: S1 E55 | 51:58