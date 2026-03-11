What Trump votes tell us about the ‘manosphere’

Extras
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
Fireflies are a captivating phenomenon to witness on the prairie.
Wildlife are here for one reason: lunch!
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
The prairies evolved with fire and depend on it to thrive.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
The Wheelhouse Season 2
-
The Wheelhouse Season 1
Adults have protested federal immigration enforcement efforts, and now the children are responding.
If a GOP plan to overhaul federal voting laws passes, how would it impact the 2026 midterms?
Inside the legislative effort to keep cell phones out of Connecticut classrooms.
Lawmakers preview how they will work together to address federal funding cuts.
“Suffs,” the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical about history-making women, is coming to Hartford.
As Americans and ICE agents clash, accountability and transparency might be harder to come by.
How is the current Republican administration marking MLK Day? What does it mean for Black history?
2026 grads face capped loans thanks to funding cuts in the federal Republican tax and spending plan.
Before the New Year, the Wheelhouse reviews some of the major themes that bubbled up in 2025.
What does the “trad wives” movement reveal about our current politics and culture wars?