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The Wheelhouse

Meet CT’s 1st Congressional District candidates

Season 2 Episode 27 | 51m 33s

John Larson hasn’t faced a stiff challenge from a member of his own party since he was first elected to represent Connecticut’s 1st Congressional District in 1998. We talk to Larson about his re-election effort. And we’ll meet his challengers, including former Hartford mayor Luke Bronin, Connecticut State Rep. Jillian Gilchrest and Hartford attorney Ruth Fortune.

Aired: 08/04/26
Extras
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NATURE - Season 45
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POV
Trailer | Remake
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Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
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POV
Behind the Lens: Remake
Behind the Lens interview with Remake director Ross McElwee.
Clip: S39 E6 | 1:20
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Trailer | Arrest the Midwife
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
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POV
Behind the Lens: Arrest the Midwife
Behind the Lens interview with Arrest the Midwife director Elaine Epstein.
Clip: S39 E5 | 0:54
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
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American Masters
How Mary Oliver met her life partner, Molly Malone Cook
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The political nature of Mary Oliver's poems
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Clip: S40 E5 | 2:01
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American Masters
Steve Buscemi reads Mary Oliver's poem, "The Fish"
Listen to Steve Buscemi read Mary Oliver's poem "The Fish" in this excerpt from the film.
Clip: S40 E5 | 1:19
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