An Arizona man who was detained by immigration agents in Maine in July said in court filings that ICE apparently lost his passport and driver's license, effectively stranding him here for months after he was released from custody.

It's part of a national pattern of ICE failing to return documents and personal items to detainees after they are released from custody.

Arthur Mutegetsi, 28 and originally from Rwanda, was transferred to a Massachusetts jail after his arrest this summer, according to federal court filings.

He was released on bond a couple weeks later, but immigration officials did not return his driver's license and passport, despite a court order.

In a letter to the court earlier this month, Mutegetsi said he was left "effectively stranded" in Maine, unable to travel back to Tucson without the documents.

The court ordered immigration officials to issue a new work permit so Mutegetsi could replace his driver's license. Immigration authorities sent the new permit on Friday.

His lawyer was not immediately available for comment, and it's not clear exactly where Mutegetsi stayed while he was stuck in Maine.

Court filings show Mutegetsi first entered the U.S. in 2024 and applied for asylum. His asylum case was denied earlier this year, and he has an appeal pending with the Board of Immigration Appeals.

In a separate class-action lawsuit filed last month, the Washington, D.C. chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said ICE has demonstrated a "de facto policy" of not returning personal property, including documents, cell phones, and cash.