Rosa Reynoso grew up spending a lot of time in the kitchen, learning recipes from her extended Dominican family. But she hadn’t considered using those skills for a career until she met her husband, Alex Reynoso, about a decade ago. When the couple moved to Salem about four years ago, Rosa quit her office job to support Alex in his dreams: bringing Latin American and Dominican food to his mostly white neighborhood.

“He wanted to expand his culture to other people that just never had our food,” Rosa said.

They’ve opened two businesses together, Empanadas 603, a food truck, and Main Street Prep, their commercial kitchen they rent out to other small businesses that need it.

Rosa said growing the businesses hasn’t been easy. Working in the kitchen is physically demanding and there is a steep learning curve for permits and licenses.

She also said it was a challenge for her to standardize and scale up family recipes that have been handed down to her.

“One of the challenges is taking your own recipe and actually making it into a recipe,” she said. “But when you're cooking as a business, it has to taste the same every single time.”

Despite the challenges, Rosa said she enjoys representing her culture for people who have never tried its cuisine before. They’re always testing new flavors and recipes inspired by the vast diversity of empanadas from Latin America.

Although she likes making the baked, crispy pastry of an Argentinian empanada and the crunchy, fried corn shell of Colombian Empanadas, Reynoso said her favorite is still the Dominican empanadas she grew up eating.

“It's rewarding,” she said. “It's kind of like you're pouring out like something that's personal, but enough to make it public and you want to share something good with others, especially when there's so much negativity.”