Education News

Charlene Russell-Tucker, who is serving as the state’s acting commissioner, is believed to be Connecticut’s first Black education chief.
A federal judge on Monday sided with the University of Connecticut in a legal challenge against its coronavirus vaccine policy, upholding a requirement for students to get the shot or request an exemption before returning to campus.
Before his surprise resignation in May, ex-University of Connecticut President Thomas Katsouleas butted heads with the public university’s governing board on a handful of issues, including tuition hikes and plans for graduation, emails show.
College can be a challenging and stressful time for many students, even without a global pandemic. Covid-19 has taken a toll on college students' mental health, from online classes to family stress. This hour, we look at how some colleges are preparing for students' mental health needs upon returning to campus in the fall.
Head of the Regional School Choice office, Robin Cecere, talks about changes to Hartford Region Open Choice Program
How will school look this fall with the Covid Delta Variant spreading. Superintendents favor mask mandate.
Students returning to campus in August are required to get the shot.
The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities governing board approved a policy Thursday that will require students to be fully vaccinated against…