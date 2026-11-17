Learning Snacks: Gobble Up Some Gratitude 🦃🍴🍂
FOR KIDS: PLAY AND CELEBRATE!
Get into the Thanksgiving spirit with your favorite PBS Kids characters! Watch these festive videos from Daniel Tiger, Wild Kratts, Carl the Collector and more as they celebrate Friendsgiving and show gratitude. Or play along with Arthur as he celebrates Thanksgiving in Elwood City with his family and friends!
FOR PARENTS: MAKING MEMORIES
This week, let’s celebrate the slow moments and enjoy time together as a family. Try a new craft to decorate your home for the holidays, or cozy up with a picture book about gratitude. Looking for a tasty way to use those leftovers? Try making this warming soup! For more festive Thanksgiving ideas, visit this link.
FOR EDUCATORS: EXPLORING HISTORY AND TRADITIONS
Before the break, bring Thanksgiving lessons into your classroom with PBS Learning Media. Learn all about the history and traditions surrounding the holiday and then switch things up by learning how astronauts prepare their Thanksgiving feast!