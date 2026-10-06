Learning Snacks: Honoring Indigenous Peoples’ Day

FOR KIDS: THE FIRST PEOPLE OF THE U.S.

Explore the rich cultures and traditions of Indigenous peoples with Molly of Denali ! Learn what Indigenous Peoples’ Day is all about , celebrate native culture and even create a Yup’ik dance fan. For more Molly of Denali, visit this link.

FOR PARENTS: LISTEN & LEARN TOGETHER

Continue the conversation at home by exploring resources from CT Public that highlight native voices. Listen to CT Public’s Still Here: Native American Resilience in New England and explore the Still Here collection to learn about the history of Native communities in our area. Families can also share stories through these children’s books that celebrate Native heritage and learn how Molly of Denali celebrates her Native culture .