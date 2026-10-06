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Learning Snacks: Honoring Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Indigenous Peoples’ Day is an opportunity to learn about the rich cultures, traditions and history of indigenous peoples. On the 12th, invite children to celebrate Indigenous voices, explore Native American traditions and honor a community’s connection to the land. Let’s learn with curiosity, respect and appreciation!

FOR KIDS: THE FIRST PEOPLE OF THE U.S.
Explore the rich cultures and traditions of Indigenous peoples with Molly of Denali! Learn what Indigenous Peoples’ Day is all about, celebrate native culture and even create a Yup’ik dance fan. For more Molly of Denali, visit this link.

FOR PARENTS: LISTEN & LEARN TOGETHER
Continue the conversation at home by exploring resources from CT Public that highlight native voices. Listen to CT Public’s Still Here: Native American Resilience in New England and explore the Still Here collection to learn about the history of Native communities in our area. Families can also share stories through these children’s books that celebrate Native heritage and learn how Molly of Denali celebrates her Native culture.

FOR EDUCATORS: EXPLORING INDIGENOUS STORIES
Bring Indigenous perspectives and stories into your classroom this week! With the Grandpa’s Drum lesson from Molly of Denali, children can explore the stories and traditions of Native peoples of Alaska. Discover the stories behind the episode with The Making of Grandpa’s Drum and support meaningful classroom conversations with this educator’s guide.

PBS KIDS celebrates Halloween
This Halloween season, PBS KIDS is offering families a festive lineup, including a Halloween episode from the brand-new series SUPER WHY’S COMIC BOOK ADVENTURES, a spooky episode of ROSIE’S RULES and all-new episodes of both ODD SQUAD and ODD SQUAD GAMING UNIT. In addition, enjoy classics like “Creepy Creatures” from WILD KRATTS, “The Haunted Tree House” from ARTHUR and many more!
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