Summer is sadly over. But that means fall is here: the perfect season for reading! (Well, let’s be real. Every season is the perfect reading season for different reasons.) Reading during the fall means cozying up with blankets, sipping a pumpkin spiced latte, munching on a warm apple cider donut, or slicing up pears from your local orchard.

Whatever you grab for a snack, we’ve got a great list of new and old books to nourish you this season.

Now, let’s get to it.

St. Martin's Griffin The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah.

The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah

A Vietnam War veteran comes home a changed man and loses yet another job. He makes an impulse decision to move his family off the grid. A desperate family seeks a new beginning in the isolated wilderness of Alaska, only to find that their unpredictable environment is less threatening than the erratic behavior found in human nature.

“This was passed down from my mom as a great read and relevant since it takes place in Alaska and my previous time living there.”

- Lauren Komrosky, CEO

Vintage Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

Chemist Elizabeth Zott would be the first to point out that there’s no such thing as an average

. Except for one: Calvin Evans; the lonely, brilliant, Nobel–prize nominated grudge-holder who falls in love with—of all things—her mind. True chemistry results.

“This is an older book, but I loved every page of Lessons in Chemistry. Who knew science was so entertaining and 6:30 (IYKYK) is positively smoochable.”

- Sonja Pasquantonio, VP of Human Resources, Training and Development

Top Shelf Productions More Weight: A Salem Story by Ben Wickey

More Weight: A Salem Story by Ben Wickey

A graphic novel based on the accusations of witchcraft that plunged a community into fear and paranoia in Salem, Massachusetts in 1692. Based on true events and set in three centuries, graphic novelist Ben Wickey hand drew the stories over the course of a decade. It’s a stunning visual symphony — a unique and profound inquiry into the infamous Salem witch trials and the long shadows they still cast on us all.

“Haven’t finished yet but I picked it up after a recent trip to Salem, MA, and recognized many landmarks I had just seen!”

- Matt Dwyer, editor, reporter, midday host

Vintage Autumn Light by Pico Lyer.

Autumn Light by Pico Lyer

In a country whose calendar is marked with occasions honoring the dead, Pico Iyer comes to reflect on changelessness in ways that anyone can relate to: parents age, children scatter, and Iyer and his wife turn to whatever can sustain them as everything falls away. As the maple leaves begin to turn and the heat begins to soften, Iyer shows us a Japan we have seldom seen before, where the transparent and the mysterious are held in a delicate balance.

“Since I first read it in fall 2019 just before COVID, I have a tradition of reading Pico Iyer's, Autumn Light. It's prose poetry... a pensive, slow, beautiful unfolding capturing the sounds, scents, feelings and memories of fall. It's a favorite now.”

- Holly Winters, Senior Director of Major Giving

Simon & Schuster The Rum Diary by Hunter S. Thompson

The Rum Diary by Hunter S. Thompson

Begun in 1959 by a twenty-two-year-old Hunter S. Thompson, The Rum Diary is a brilliantly tangled love story of jealousy, treachery, and violent alcoholic lust in the Caribbean boomtown that was San Juan, Puerto Rico, in the late 1950s. The narrator, freelance journalist Paul Kemp, irresistibly drawn to a sexy, mysterious woman, is soon thrust into a world where corruption and get-rich-quick schemes rule, and anything (including murder) is permissible.

“Right now, I'm re-reading "The Rum Diary" by the legendary Hunter S Thompson. Why? Gonzo journalism fascinates me and I probably needed a reminder that I once was fearless! Lol!”

- Ipsita Ganguli, Director of Foundations and Special Projects

G.P. Putnam's Sons The Guncle by Steven Rowley

The Guncle by Steven Rowley

This is a moving tribute to the power of love, patience and family during challenging times. It’s a novel about a once-famous gay sitcom star whose unexpected family tragedy leaves him with his niece and nephew for the summer.

“I was in need of a heart warming read as I transitioned between jobs. The main character also reminds me very much of my brother, who just happens to be the most fabulous Guncle to my daughters.”

- Missy DiNunno, Vice President of Community Engagement

Because fall is a season of moods, we also have several staffers who are reading multiple books at once!

Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers 21 Days of Fear: One Day, One Letter by Hervé Commère.

21 Days of Fear: One Day, One Letter by Hervé Commère

This is an advent calendar novel where each chapter is a letter. You physically have to open a letter envelope to read the chapter. “I kicked off October with this book, and it's been putting me in the spooky mood of getting to read one chapter each day throughout the month. The suspense has been really building, so I'm hooked and dying to see how this book ends at Day 21. With that said, it's definitely not a 5-star read. The writing isn't very good, but the interactive/advent element makes it a fun book to read.”

Love Felt Like This by Julie Olivia . Next on my list is far more cozy. “I read her book "If It Makes You Happy" last year, and it was the perfect fall read. It felt like I was literally sipping on apple cider in the cozy heart of New England with every page turn. So, I'm really excited to read her new book. This time, it's a grumpy rock star meets a joyful children's show creator. The children's TV producer has her own nonprofit, which gave me PBS kids vibes, so that also has me interested in reading the book.”

- Daniela Doncel, Latino Communities Reporter

Farrar, Straus and Giroux Crisis of the Common Good by Chris Murphy.

Crisis of the Common Good by Chris Murphy

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy assesses the destructive ideas that have seized the American spirit—and shows how the hidden alignments in our politics can free us from their hold. Refusing despair, Murphy offers a new politics of the common good that is both deeply rooted in our past and a radical challenge to the status quo.

Also heading toward the final few chapters of Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver . For a cupful of sunshine, I'm leisurely savoring In the Time of Five Pumpkins by Alexander McCall Smith . And my daily staple: The Bhagavad Gita for Daily Living by Eknath Easwaran.

- Sujata Srinivasan, Senior Health Reporter

HarperVia Strange Buildings by UKETSU

Strange Buildings by Uketsu

After receiving multiple tips from his devoted readership, a writer fascinated by the occult puts together eleven case files, each featuring its very own strange building. Each of the eleven structures has a floor plan that conceals a disturbing architectural quirk: from disappearing rooms to apartments with no means of escape. Each building tells its own chilling story. And each is part of a grander puzzle….if you pay attention to the clues scattered throughout the story, you may be able to piece together the broader picture….

“I didn’t piece together the broader picture, but that didn’t make the book less enjoyable. I don’t typically try too hard when it comes to solving a mystery because I really just like being on the journey. If I solve it, awesome. If I don’t, I love a good surprise.”

“Being in a spooky, mystery and thriller mood as the weather gradually becomes colder, I’m finding myself turning to Jo Nesbo’s Harry Hole series. A Norwegian crime series is perfect for the fall and I recommend starting with The Redbreast . I also just finished reading Seishi Yokomizo’s She Walks the Night . It’s just creepy enough to read alone with the lights on.”

- Catherine Shen, host of Where We Live

Dial Press Trade Paperback Signs, The Secret Language of the Universe by Laura Lynne Jackson

Signs: The Secret Language of the Universe by Laura Lynne Jackson

Laura Lynne Jackson is a psychic medium. Though her abilities are exceptional, they are not unique, and that is the message at the core of this book. Understanding “the secret language of the universe” is a gift available to all. As we learn to ask for and recognize signs from the other side, we will start to find meaning where before there was only confusion, and see light in the darkness. We may decide to change paths, push toward love, pursue joy, and engage with life in a whole new way.

“Whether you believe in mediums, or in the idea that our loved ones who've passed, and other guides, are looking out for us (or not), this book is worth your time. It will melt your heart and, more than anything, encourage you to believe in the power that lives inside of you.”

“Two years ago, one of my besties gifted me Lilith by Nikki Marmery. As the volume continues to turn up on the topic of rape culture and the themes that the Me Too movement helped to bring forward, this book feels like a righteous space of reclamation. I'm here for the feminist retelling of an ancient myth in which our heroine corrects wrongs done not just to women, but to humankind.”

- Megan Fitzgerald, Senior Manager of Projects and Radio Programming