According to the latest campaign finance reports, former baseball manager Bobby Valentine leads the Stamford mayor's race in fundraising.
This hour, a conversation with the leading two candidates for mayor of New Haven.
This hour, voting is one of our most basic rights as Americans. But since the 2020 presidential election, it has become a hot-button issue nation-wide.
House Democrats and Republicans clashed in dueling news conferences Thursday about whether expanding absentee voting would lead to fraud, then they…
While humanity has made strides over the past year in slowing down the coronavirus pandemic, there’s been no such success in slowing down the “infodemic”…
The theme of election fraud ran through this weekend's Conservative Political Action Conference. We talk about how "The Big Lie" is becoming a way for…
We had trouble mustering enthusiasm to wrap up our final episode of this second season of Pardon Me. Last week's roller coaster of a trial culminated in…
Donald Trump's legal team delivered their defense of the former president Friday. They followed a tightly argued and visceral presentation delivered by…
More than a third of Connecticut votes cast in the November 2020 election were by absentee ballot. Will ballot drop boxes and mail-in options become…
The House will transmit its Article of Impeachment charging former President Trump with "incitement of insurrection" to the Senate on Monday.We still…