What is a life worth? One 9/11 widower’s fight for fairness

After Charles Wolf’s wife, Katherine, was killed in the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, he found himself taking on an unlikely new role: activist.

Wolf became a tireless advocate for victims’ families, challenging the federal compensation system and successfully pushing for reform. His efforts later became part of the movie Worth, with Stanley Tucci playing him.

Twenty-five years later, Wolf looks back at what grief made him do, what justice can and cannot accomplish, and the life he built without the woman he still loves.

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Charles G. Wolf: After his wife, Katherine, was killed in the North Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, he became a prominent advocate for victims’ families, pushing for changes to the federal compensation system and working to preserve the legacy of those lost

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

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