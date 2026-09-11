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Audacious with Chion Wolf

What is a life worth? One 9/11 widower’s fight for fairness

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published September 11, 2026 at 7:56 AM EDT
After Charles Wolf’s wife, Katherine, was killed in the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, he found himself taking on an unlikely new role: activist.
Provided by Charles Wolf
After Charles Wolf’s wife, Katherine, was killed in the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, he found himself taking on an unlikely new role: activist.

After Charles Wolf’s wife, Katherine, was killed in the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, he found himself taking on an unlikely new role: activist.

Wolf became a tireless advocate for victims’ families, challenging the federal compensation system and successfully pushing for reform. His efforts later became part of the movie Worth, with Stanley Tucci playing him.

Twenty-five years later, Wolf looks back at what grief made him do, what justice can and cannot accomplish, and the life he built without the woman he still loves.

Suggested episode:

GUEST: 

  • Charles G. Wolf: After his wife, Katherine, was killed in the North Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, he became a prominent advocate for victims’ families, pushing for changes to the federal compensation system and working to preserve the legacy of those lost

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
See stories by Chion Wolf