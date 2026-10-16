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Audacious with Chion Wolf

From deathbeds to skyscrapers: The extraordinary power of the harp

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published October 16, 2026 at 6:08 AM EDT
William Close and The Earth Harp Collective Perform at City National Plaza on December 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Jerod Harris
/
Getty Images
William Close and The Earth Harp Collective Perform at City National Plaza on December 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

How can a harp be both one of the most intimate - and one of the most enormous - instruments in the world?

Tony Pederson plays his harp at the bedsides of people who are dying, listening closely to their breathing and responding with music created specifically for those delicate moments.

William Close invented the Earth Harp, attaching enormous strings to canyons, buildings and skyscrapers, and once stretching them more than 957 feet for a Guinness World Record.

Two musicians, two radically different harps, and a shared belief that music can take all of us somewhere extraordinary.

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS: 

  • Tony Pederson: Music-thanatologist and past president of the Music-Thanatology Association International who has spent more than 30 years playing harp at the bedsides of people approaching death. On social media, his “Today at Death’s Door” posts share stories and reflections from his work
  • William Close: Musician and instrument inventor best known for creating the Earth Harp, which uses buildings and landscapes as part of the instrument itself. He’s  installed Earth Harps at Rome’s Colosseum, Seattle’s Space Needle, Shanghai’s Grand Theater and many more places around the world.In 2014, Close set a Guinness World Record with an installation where the strings stretched more than 957 feet

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Amanda Adams, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation onFacebook,http://www.twitter.com/chionwolfInstagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
See stories by Chion Wolf