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Audacious with Chion Wolf

She married a stranger at the mall. Then came a love story that endured beyond loss

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published November 6, 2026 at 8:22 AM EST
Elizabeth Runzee and David Weinlick on their wedding day, June 13, 1998, at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. David’s friends and family selected Elizabeth from 27 prospective brides that day. The couple shared nearly 20 years of marriage and raised four children together before David died of cancer in 2018 at age 48.
Provided by Elizabeth Runzee
Elizabeth Runzee and David Weinlick on their wedding day, June 13, 1998, at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. David’s friends and family selected Elizabeth from 27 prospective brides that day. The couple shared nearly 20 years of marriage and raised four children together before David died of cancer in 2018 at age 48.

When Elizabeth Weinlick walked into the Mall of America in 1998, she didn’t know she would leave married. David Weinlick had invited friends and family to help him choose a bride, turning his wedding into an unusual experiment in love and commitment that endured until David’s death.

What began as a public spectacle became a deeply loving marriage that lasted nearly 20 years and included four children.

Elizabeth reflects on what made their relationship work, the role laughter played in their life, what it was like caring for David after his terminal cancer diagnosis and why she still considers saying yes to a stranger one of the best decisions of her life.

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GUEST: 

  • Elizabeth Weinlick: Married David Weinlick, essentially a stranger, after his friends and family selected her to be his bride at the Mall of America. What began as an unconventional experiment turned into a remarkable love story. They shared nearly 20 years together, raising four children before his death from cancer in 2018

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
See stories by Chion Wolf