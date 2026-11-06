She married a stranger at the mall. Then came a love story that endured beyond loss

When Elizabeth Weinlick walked into the Mall of America in 1998, she didn’t know she would leave married. David Weinlick had invited friends and family to help him choose a bride, turning his wedding into an unusual experiment in love and commitment that endured until David’s death.

What began as a public spectacle became a deeply loving marriage that lasted nearly 20 years and included four children.

Elizabeth reflects on what made their relationship work, the role laughter played in their life, what it was like caring for David after his terminal cancer diagnosis and why she still considers saying yes to a stranger one of the best decisions of her life.

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Elizabeth Weinlick: Married David Weinlick, essentially a stranger, after his friends and family selected her to be his bride at the Mall of America. What began as an unconventional experiment turned into a remarkable love story. They shared nearly 20 years together, raising four children before his death from cancer in 2018

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

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