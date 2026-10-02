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Audacious with Chion Wolf

Secret Mall Apartment: The story behind four years of hiding in plain sight

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published October 2, 2026 at 7:34 AM EDT
Artist Michael Townsend takes photos of his tape art piece depicting himself walking with a lamp is at the Providence Place mall in Providence, RI on April 27, 2025. Director Jeremy Workman's documentary, "Secret Mall Apartment," looks back on a four year period when Townsend and seven fellow artists lived in Providence Place starting in 2003.
The Washington Post
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Getty
Artist Michael Townsend takes photos of his tape art piece depicting himself walking with a lamp is at the Providence Place mall in Providence, RI on April 27, 2025. Director Jeremy Workman's documentary, "Secret Mall Apartment," looks back on a four year period when Townsend and seven fellow artists lived in Providence Place starting in 2003.

Some people go to the mall to shop or meet up with friends at the food court or get a good walk in. Some people work there.

Michael Townsend secretly lived in a mall.

For four years, Townsend and fellow artists co-opted a hidden apartment inside Providence Place Mall, complete with furniture, dishes, a PlayStation and even a waffle maker, all while trying to stay invisible to mall security.

Then, join Chion as she gets to know the manager of Westfarms Mall. After that, she meanders through Buckland Hills Mall, meeting stuffed-animal builders, a carousel operator, and a candy-store owner whose shelves are stocked with exotic treats from around the world.

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS: 

  • Michael Townsend: Rhode Island-based artist and driving force behind the Secret Mall Apartment, a 750-square-foot space hidden inside Providence Place Mall. He and fellow artists used the space undetected from 2003 until mall security discovered it in 2007. Their story is told in the 2024 documentary Secret Mall Apartment
  • Carolyn Edwards: General manager of Westfarms Mall. She has worked in the shopping-center industry for more than 30 years, overseeing everything from retail and marketing to safety and the day-to-day life of the mall
  • The Shoppes at Buckland Hills: Alex Cabrera and Aleks Wichowski of Build-A-Bear Workshop; Carousel operator, Silas Carlson; Jessica Holbrook, owner of Passport Candies

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation onFacebook,http://www.twitter.com/chionwolfInstagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
See stories by Chion Wolf