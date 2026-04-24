Despite barriers to self-care, Black women can still find ways to bloom

When Tara Pringle Jefferson was 26, she was a freelance consultant and writer. She says she often worked 18 hour days. After some time, she started feeling pain in her neck and shoulder. When she went to the doctor, the doctor prescribed a treatment that she didn’t expect— rest. Tara writes, “I was only 26 but I was already working myself to death.”

A lot changed after that appointment. Tara started thinking about how hard she worked and how hard the other Black women she knew worked. Eventually, Tara shifted careers. Today, she is a wellness advocate who wants to break down the barriers to self-care that Black women face.

GUEST:

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