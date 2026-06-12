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Disrupted

Celebrating Juneteenth in the past and present

By Erica McIntosh,
Kevin Chang BarnumKhalilah Brown-DeanRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan Fitzgerald
Published June 12, 2026 at 9:10 AM EDT
The 1905 Emancipation Day parade makes its way down Main Street in Richmond, Virginia, with a streetcar sitting in the middle of the crowd. At the time of this photograph, Black Richmonders were in the midst of a sustained boycott of the city’s segregated streetcars, walking to school, work, and church rather than paying for second-class treatment. The parade tied the history of emancipation to their ongoing fight for dignity and full citizenship.
Detroit Publishing Co.
The 1905 Emancipation Day parade makes its way down Main Street in Richmond, Virginia, with a streetcar sitting in the middle of the crowd. At the time of this photograph, Black Richmonders were in the midst of a sustained boycott of the city’s segregated streetcars, walking to school, work, and church rather than paying for second-class treatment. The parade tied the history of emancipation to their ongoing fight for dignity and full citizenship.

Confederate forces surrendered to Union forces in Appomattox Court House, Virginia in April of 1865.

But many people in Texas were still living under slavery. The Emancipation Proclamation had gone into effect in January of 1863 in places under Union control. But Union forces did not arrive to enforce emancipation in Texas until June of 1865.

That is why we celebrate Juneteenth— to recognize the day that the people enslaved in Texas were finally freed.

Author Dr. Blair LM Kelley, President of the National Humanities Center her new book 'Black Freedom: A Visual History of Juneteenth and Emancipation Days.'
1 of 3  — Black Freedom.jpg
Author Dr. Blair LM Kelley, President of the National Humanities Center her new book 'Black Freedom: A Visual History of Juneteenth and Emancipation Days.'
Provided Blair LM Kelley
Author Dr. Blair LM Kelley President of the National Humanities Center talks about her new book 'Black Freedom: A Visual History of Juneteenth and Emancipation Days.' She'll reflect on the power of Black joy and celebration throughout history. We'll also learn about a local Juneteenth celebration in New Haven.
2 of 3  — Blair LM Kelley XX.jpg
Author Dr. Blair LM Kelley President of the National Humanities Center talks about her new book 'Black Freedom: A Visual History of Juneteenth and Emancipation Days.' She'll reflect on the power of Black joy and celebration throughout history. We'll also learn about a local Juneteenth celebration in New Haven.
Provided Dr. Blair LM Kelley
Dr. Hanan Hameen
3 of 3  — Dr. Hanan Hameen.jpg
Dr. Hanan Hameen
Provided Dr. Hanan Hameen

And while Juneteenth is the most famous holiday recognizing emancipation, different communities have held their own celebrations since the end of the Civil War.

This hour, we’re recognizing Juneteenth by taking a look at celebrations past and present. We’ll take a look at the history of Emancipation Days and how they’ve been documented, and we’ll hear from one of the organizers of this year’s Juneteenth celebration in New Haven.

GUESTS:

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Disrupted Black Voices
Erica McIntosh
Erica McIntosh is Senior Regional Editor for Southern Connecticut. Erica was born and raised in Connecticut.
See stories by Erica McIntosh
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald

Funding provided by:
The Connecticut Office of Film, Television and Digital Media

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