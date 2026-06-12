Celebrating Juneteenth in the past and present

Confederate forces surrendered to Union forces in Appomattox Court House, Virginia in April of 1865.

But many people in Texas were still living under slavery. The Emancipation Proclamation had gone into effect in January of 1863 in places under Union control. But Union forces did not arrive to enforce emancipation in Texas until June of 1865.

That is why we celebrate Juneteenth— to recognize the day that the people enslaved in Texas were finally freed.

1 of 3 — Black Freedom.jpg Author Dr. Blair LM Kelley, President of the National Humanities Center her new book 'Black Freedom: A Visual History of Juneteenth and Emancipation Days.' Provided Blair LM Kelley 2 of 3 — Blair LM Kelley XX.jpg Author Dr. Blair LM Kelley President of the National Humanities Center talks about her new book 'Black Freedom: A Visual History of Juneteenth and Emancipation Days.' She'll reflect on the power of Black joy and celebration throughout history. We'll also learn about a local Juneteenth celebration in New Haven. Provided Dr. Blair LM Kelley 3 of 3 — Dr. Hanan Hameen.jpg Dr. Hanan Hameen Provided Dr. Hanan Hameen

And while Juneteenth is the most famous holiday recognizing emancipation, different communities have held their own celebrations since the end of the Civil War.

This hour, we’re recognizing Juneteenth by taking a look at celebrations past and present. We’ll take a look at the history of Emancipation Days and how they’ve been documented, and we’ll hear from one of the organizers of this year’s Juneteenth celebration in New Haven.

GUESTS:



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