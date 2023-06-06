© 2023 Connecticut Public

Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Celebrating Juneteenth with Nicole Taylor, plus chefs we’re rooting for

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken ,
Chef PlumCatie TalarskiMeg DaltonKatrice ClaudioMaricarmen CajahuaringaStephanie StenderTagan Engel
Published June 6, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT
Nicole A. Taylor is a James Beard Award-nominated writer and the author of three cookbooks. Her latest is Watermelon & Red Birds: A Cookbook for Juneteenth and Black Celebrations.
1 of 4  — Nicole Taylor author photo_Kaylin James-2-16x9.jpg
Nicole A. Taylor is a James Beard Award-nominated food writer and the author of three cookbooks. Her latest is Watermelon & Red Birds. It's the first cookbook devoted to Juneteenth.
Provided / Kaylin James
Chef Marcarena Ludena Jimenez of the family owned and operated Peruvian restaurant Coracora in West Hartford, Conn. The restaurant is nominated for a James Beard Award in the "Outstanding Restaurant" category.
Chef Marcarena Ludena Jimenez of Coracora in West Hartford, Conn. The the family owned and operated Peruvian restaurant is nominated for a James Beard Award in the "Outstanding Restaurant" category.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
Mother of CEO/Owner Grecia Ludena and Head Chef Macarena Ludena smile as they are commemorated for becoming a national finalist in the James Beard Awards. Family run and owned Peruvian restaurant CORACORA in West Hartford, Connecticut was named as a finalist for the James Beard Foundation awards in the "Outstanding Restaurant" category. Governor Ned Lamont, West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor, and other government officials came to the restaurant celebrate and commemorate the occasion.
Mother of CEO/Owner Grecia Ludena and Head Chef Macarena Ludena smile as they are commemorated for becoming a national finalist in the James Beard Awards. Family run and owned Peruvian restaurant Coracora was named as a finalist for the James Beard Foundation Awards in the "Outstanding Restaurant" category. Governor Ned Lamont, West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor, and other government officials came to the restaurant celebrate and commemorate the occasion.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
The family run and owned Peruvian restaurant Coracora in West Hartford was named as a finalist for the James Beard Foundation Awards in the "Outstanding Restaurant" category.
The family run and owned Peruvian restaurant Coracora in West Hartford was named as a finalist for the James Beard Foundation Awards in the "Outstanding Restaurant" category.
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public

Seasoned producer Katrice Claudio speaks with food writer and cookbook author Nicole A. Taylor about her book Watermelon & Red Birds: A Cookbook for Juneteenth and Black Celebrations.

Plus, get to know chef Macarena Ludena Jimenez of Coracora in West Hartford. Connecticut Public reporter Maricarmen Cajahuaringa sits down with Macarena to discuss the cultural importance of Peruvian food and celebrate the restaurant’s recent James Beard Award nomination in the “Outstanding Restaurant” category.

And, we’re cheering Chef Plum on ahead of the 2023 regional Emmy Awards ceremony. His series Restaurant Road Trip is nominated for three awards.

GUESTS:

FEATURED RECIPES:
Southern-ish Potato Salad
Miso Bloody Mary

LOCAL SHOUT OUTS:
Looking for Black-owned food business to support? Check out Katrice's picks for food and drink lovers who also want an experience:
The Art of Yum
Semilla Cafe + Studio
The Social House

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Meg Dalton, Katrice Claudio, Stephanie Stender, Meg Fitzgerald, Tagan Engel and Sabrina Herrera. Maricarmen Cajahuaringa contributed to this episode.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned.
Chef Plum
Host of Seasoned and Restaurant Road Trip.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
Katrice Claudio
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
Maricarmen Cajahuaringa
Stephanie Stender
Stephanie Stender is a producer of Seasoned.
Tagan Engel
Tagan Engel is a producer/contributor and guest co-host of Seasoned. She is the founder of The Table Underground radio show, podcast, and website, and is a social justice organizer and trained chef.
