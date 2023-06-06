Celebrating Juneteenth with Nicole Taylor, plus chefs we’re rooting for

Seasoned producer Katrice Claudio speaks with food writer and cookbook author Nicole A. Taylor about her book Watermelon & Red Birds: A Cookbook for Juneteenth and Black Celebrations.

Plus, get to know chef Macarena Ludena Jimenez of Coracora in West Hartford. Connecticut Public reporter Maricarmen Cajahuaringa sits down with Macarena to discuss the cultural importance of Peruvian food and celebrate the restaurant’s recent James Beard Award nomination in the “Outstanding Restaurant” category.

And, we’re cheering Chef Plum on ahead of the 2023 regional Emmy Awards ceremony. His series Restaurant Road Trip is nominated for three awards.

GUESTS:



FEATURED RECIPES:

Southern-ish Potato Salad

Miso Bloody Mary

LOCAL SHOUT OUTS:

Looking for Black-owned food business to support? Check out Katrice's picks for food and drink lovers who also want an experience:

The Art of Yum

Semilla Cafe + Studio

The Social House

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Meg Dalton, Katrice Claudio, Stephanie Stender, Meg Fitzgerald, Tagan Engel and Sabrina Herrera. Maricarmen Cajahuaringa contributed to this episode.

