Seasoned

Building community through coffee

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken ,
Catie TalarskiMeg DaltonTagan EngelKatrice ClaudioStephanie Stender
Published October 4, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT
Local Connecticut Jazz group, The Mixed Company Band performs for the Maroon Series at Semilla Café + Studio, Hartford, CT (Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public)
1 of 9  — Maroon Series
Local Connecticut Jazz group, The Mixed Company Band performs for the Maroon Series at Semilla Café + Studio, Hartford, CT (Ayannah Brown/Connecticut Public)
Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public
Farah Abubakar pours coffee from a traditional jebena into cups called finjal for an Eritrean coffee ceremony.
2 of 9  — IMG_0933.jpg
Farah Abubakar pours coffee from a traditional jebena into cups called finjal for an Eritrean coffee ceremony.
Tagan Engel / Connecticut Public
Before roasting for the Eritrean coffee ceremony, the raw coffee beans are green. Farah Abubaker, the host of this coffee ceremony, has had her prized coffee pot—called a jebena—for 11 years.
3 of 9  — IMG_0839.jpg
Before roasting for the Eritrean coffee ceremony, the raw coffee beans are green. Farah Abubaker, the host of this coffee ceremony, has had her prized coffee pot—called a jebena—for 11 years.
Tagan Engle / Connecticut Public
Farha Abubakar will use a small cup called a finjal to scoop out the raw coffee beans she'll roast, then grind with spices for an Eritrean coffee ceremony. Her family used to send her beans from Eritrea, but because the beans are so expensive now, Farha bought these online.
4 of 9  — IMG_0848.jpg
Farha Abubakar will use a small cup called a finjal to scoop out the raw coffee beans she’ll roast, then grind with spices for an Eritrean coffee ceremony. Her family used to send her beans from Eritrea, but because the beans are so expensive now, Farha bought these online.
Tagan Engel / Connecticut Public
In Eritrea, Farah Abubakar would roast coffee over hot coals, but in her New Haven kitchen, she roasts the beans for an Eritrean coffee ceremony on the stove.
5 of 9  — IMG_0857.jpg
In Eritrea, Farah Abubakar would roast coffee over hot coals, but in her New Haven kitchen, she roasts the beans for an Eritrean coffee ceremony carefully on the stove.
Tagan Engle / Connecticut Public
6 of 9  — IMG_0872 1.jpg
Tagan Engle / Connecticut Public
As part of an Eritrean coffee ceremony, it is traditional to include green plants, symbolizing blessings. The host burns incense and guests snack on fruit, dates, nuts, popcorn and candy.
7 of 9  — IMG_0840.jpg
As part of an Eritrean coffee ceremony, it is traditional to include green plants, symbolizing blessings. The host burns incense and guests snack on fruit, dates, nuts, popcorn and candy.
Tagan Engle / Connecticut Public
High pours over finjals, the customary cup for an Eritrean coffee ceremony, show the host's skill.
8 of 9  — IMG_0901.jpg
High pours over finjals, the customary cup for an Eritrean coffee ceremony, show the host’s skill.
Tagan Engle / Connecticut Public
A hot coal will be placed in the ornate incense burner and Farha Abubaker will sprinkle dried eucalyptus leaves over the coal as part of an Eritrean coffee ceremony she hosted in her home. The leaves sizzle and create a aromatic smoke.
9 of 9  — IMG_0915.jpg
A hot coal will be placed in the ornate incense burner and Farha Abubaker will sprinkle dried eucalyptus leaves over the coal as part of an Eritrean coffee ceremony she hosted in her home. The leaves sizzle and create a aromatic smoke.
Tagan Engle / Connecticut Public

This week on Seasoned, we’re thinking about ways coffee spurs connection and builds community. You’ll hear stories about two very different coffee experiences.

Producer Katrice Claudio talks with Elijah Hilliman, the co-founder of Semilla Cafe + Studio in Hartford. Semilla is a coffee shop, but it’s also a neighborhood living room serving as a creative space “rooted in intention and reclamation” for Connecticut’s BIPOC and LGBTQIA communities.

Plus, Producer Tagan Engel attends an Eritrean coffee ceremony hosted by her dear friend Farha Abubaker. We get to know Farha and the traditions behind each part of the ceremony.

And, listeners shout-out J. René Coffee Roasters for both the excellent coffee and the mission behind its sister coffee bar, Victus Coffee. Listen to our interview with owner and coffee expert, J. René Martinez.

GUESTS:

  • Elijah Hilliman: Co-owner of Semilla Cafe + Studio
  • Farha Abubaker: Former chef and journalist and currently an Arabic teacher and translator in New Haven, Conn.

LEARN MORE:
Read Ayannah Brown's story, MAROON Series by Semilla Café + Studio in Hartford is generating a new scene of CT music artists. The song at the close of our first segment was "Real Small Change" by local jazz and R&B quartet, Mixed Company.

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Meg Dalton, Tagan Engel, Katrice Claudio, Stephanie Stender, Meg Fitzgerald and Sabrina Herrera.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Seasoned food
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the host and senior producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Tagan Engel
Tagan Engel is a producer/contributor and guest co-host of Seasoned. She is the founder of The Table Underground radio show, podcast, and website, and is a social justice organizer and trained chef.
See stories by Tagan Engel
Katrice Claudio
Katrice Claudio is a producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Katrice Claudio
Stephanie Stender
Stephanie Stender is a producer of Seasoned.
See stories by Stephanie Stender
