How do we calculate the cost of war?

How do we begin to understand the full economic, human, and environmental impacts of war? This hour we talk with someone who is doing that math.

Plus, a look at the opportunity costs of spending on war. And, the costs of The American Revolution.

GUESTS:



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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.