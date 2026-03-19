How do we calculate the cost of war?
How do we begin to understand the full economic, human, and environmental impacts of war? This hour we talk with someone who is doing that math.
Plus, a look at the opportunity costs of spending on war. And, the costs of The American Revolution.
GUESTS:
- Neta Crawford: Professor of International Relations at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland and Co-Founder and Strategic Advisor at The Costs of War Project. She is also author of books including The Pentagon, Climate Change, and War: Charting the Rise and Fall of U.S. Military Emissions
- Oliver Milman: Environment reporter for The Guardian US
- Joseph Ellis: Author of fourteen books, including the Pulitzer Prize winning Founding Brothers: The Revolutionary Generation, and National Book Award winning American Sphinx: The Character of Thomas Jefferson. His newest book is The Great Contradiction: The Tragic Side of the American Founding
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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.