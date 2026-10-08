Have a little hope: Conversations that inspire

After nearly seven years with Where We Live, Senior Producer Tess Terrible is moving on to her next adventure of public radio. This episode is a collection of her favorite segments.

Here on Where We Live, no matter what the topic is, we always try to end the hour with hope. We’re listening back to a few interviews that have stayed with us: they’re conversations that have encouraged optimism, courage, generosity, and kindness.

These conversations are about love, purpose and keeping the faith when you don’t know which way is up.

Episodes featured in this broadcast:

