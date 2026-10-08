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Where We Live

Have a little hope: Conversations that inspire

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published October 8, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT
After nearly seven years with Where We Live, Senior Producer Tess Terrible is moving on to her next adventure of public radio. This episode is a collection of her favorite segments.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
After nearly seven years with Where We Live, Senior Producer Tess Terrible is moving on to her next adventure of public radio. This episode is a collection of her favorite segments.

After nearly seven years with Where We Live, Senior Producer Tess Terrible is moving on to her next adventure of public radio. This episode is a collection of her favorite segments.

Here on Where We Live, no matter what the topic is, we always try to end the hour with hope. We’re listening back to a few interviews that have stayed with us: they’re conversations that have encouraged optimism, courage, generosity, and kindness.

These conversations are about love, purpose and keeping the faith when you don’t know which way is up.

Episodes featured in this broadcast:

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen