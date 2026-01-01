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After Action

Season 3 Preview

Season 3 | 30s

Discover what military life is like before, during and after action with Air Force combat veteran Stacy Pearsall. This powerful series shares the experiences of veterans from across the country, offering candid conversations that reveal sacrifice, resilience and the lasting impact of service.

Support for this program was provided in part by Kloo and David Vipperman, Barbara Kucharczyk and Robert M. Rainey.
Extras
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet
Season 7 Official Trailer
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:33
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Peace on Earth: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:33
Watch 2:17
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
The Christmas Story: Luke 2
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus narrate the Nativity story in this cherished tradition.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 2:17
Watch 5:08
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Adios, Nonino
Julián Mansilla and Leandro Curaba partner with The Tabernacle Choir in this moving tango.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 5:08
Watch 3:06
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Far, Far Away on Judea’s Plains
A beloved Christmas hymn gets a bold new twist in this festive organ and percussion showcase.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:06
Watch 3:46
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
What Child Is This?
Watch Stephanie J. Block perform "What Child is This? with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 3:46
Watch 3:18
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Merry Christmas, Darling
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus sing 'Merry Christmas Darling' with The Tabernacle Choir.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:18
Latest Episodes
All
Watch 54:50
After Action
A Salute to Veterans
Powerful stories from prior seasons explore military service, sacrifice and healing.
Episode: S4 E1 | 54:50
Watch 54:31
After Action
Warrior Tradition
Pearsall meets Native American veterans who served while upholding tribal traditions.
Episode: S3 E7 | 54:31
Watch 54:33
After Action
We Were There
Pearsall talks with female veterans who share stories of serving as nurses in Vietnam.
Episode: S3 E6 | 54:33
Watch 54:45
After Action
Veteran Grown
Host Stacy Pearsall explores how farming brings healing and purpose to veterans.
Episode: S3 E5 | 54:45
Watch 54:43
After Action
Boots to Badges
Pearsall talks with veterans who transitioned from military careers to law enforcement.
Episode: S3 E4 | 54:43
Watch 54:45
After Action
Homefull
Pearsall talks with three vets who faced homelessness and are now helping others.
Episode: S3 E3 | 54:45
Watch 54:43
After Action
From the Front
Pearsall talks with three veterans who know the importance of military leadership.
Episode: S3 E2 | 54:43
Watch 54:36
After Action
Return With Honor
Pearsall meets former POWs who share how captivity impacted their lives.
Episode: S3 E1 | 54:36
Watch 56:01
After Action
Art & Healing
A conversation with three veterans who are helping their peers find their voices.
Episode: S2 E7 | 56:01
Watch 55:00
After Action
Serving with Pride
A conversation with three veterans who know what it means to serve with pride.
Episode: S2 E5 | 55:00