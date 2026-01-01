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After Action

Veteran Grown Preview

Season 3 Episode 5 | 30s

Host Stacy Pearsall explores the healing power of “dirt therapy” with three veteran-farmers who found a new mission in agriculture. Their stories show how farming reduces stress, improves physical and mental health, and provides veterans with a renewed sense of purpose and community.

Support for this program was provided in part by Kloo and David Vipperman, Barbara Kucharczyk and Robert M. Rainey.
Extras
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet
Season 7 Official Trailer
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:33
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Peace on Earth: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:33
Watch 2:17
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
The Christmas Story: Luke 2
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus narrate the Nativity story in this cherished tradition.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 2:17
Watch 5:08
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Adios, Nonino
Julián Mansilla and Leandro Curaba partner with The Tabernacle Choir in this moving tango.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 5:08
Watch 3:06
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Far, Far Away on Judea’s Plains
A beloved Christmas hymn gets a bold new twist in this festive organ and percussion showcase.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:06
Watch 3:46
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
What Child Is This?
Watch Stephanie J. Block perform "What Child is This? with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 3:46
Watch 3:18
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Merry Christmas, Darling
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus sing 'Merry Christmas Darling' with The Tabernacle Choir.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:18
Latest Episodes
All
Watch 54:50
After Action
A Salute to Veterans
Powerful stories from prior seasons explore military service, sacrifice and healing.
Episode: S4 E1 | 54:50
Watch 54:31
After Action
Warrior Tradition
Pearsall meets Native American veterans who served while upholding tribal traditions.
Episode: S3 E7 | 54:31
Watch 54:33
After Action
We Were There
Pearsall talks with female veterans who share stories of serving as nurses in Vietnam.
Episode: S3 E6 | 54:33
Watch 54:45
After Action
Veteran Grown
Host Stacy Pearsall explores how farming brings healing and purpose to veterans.
Episode: S3 E5 | 54:45
Watch 54:43
After Action
Boots to Badges
Pearsall talks with veterans who transitioned from military careers to law enforcement.
Episode: S3 E4 | 54:43
Watch 54:45
After Action
Homefull
Pearsall talks with three vets who faced homelessness and are now helping others.
Episode: S3 E3 | 54:45
Watch 54:43
After Action
From the Front
Pearsall talks with three veterans who know the importance of military leadership.
Episode: S3 E2 | 54:43
Watch 54:36
After Action
Return With Honor
Pearsall meets former POWs who share how captivity impacted their lives.
Episode: S3 E1 | 54:36
Watch 55:00
After Action
Serving with Pride
A conversation with three veterans who know what it means to serve with pride.
Episode: S2 E5 | 55:00
Watch 56:01
After Action
Art & Healing
A conversation with three veterans who are helping their peers find their voices.
Episode: S2 E7 | 56:01