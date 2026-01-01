Appraisal: 18th C. Italian Santos Figure

Extras
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
Scientists race to save the historic island on the Chesapeake Bay from rising sea levels.
Tangier Island's lawns are turning into marshes. Can oyster reefs help?
The search for a sunken fort uncovers a powerful freedom story.
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Antiques Roadshow Season 30
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Antiques Roadshow Season 29
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Antiques Roadshow Season 28
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Antiques Roadshow Season 27
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Season 26
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Antiques Roadshow Season 25
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Antiques Roadshow Season 24
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Antiques Roadshow Season 23
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Antiques Roadshow Season 22
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Antiques Roadshow Season 21
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Antiques Roadshow Season 20
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Antiques Roadshow Season 19
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Antiques Roadshow Season 18
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Antiques Roadshow Season 17
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Antiques Roadshow Season 16
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Antiques Roadshow Season 15
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Antiques Roadshow Season 14
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Antiques Roadshow Season 13
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Antiques Roadshow Season 12
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Antiques Roadshow Season 11
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Antiques Roadshow Season 10
See fabulous finds from ROADSHOW’s first season updated with today’s values!
Premiere vintage finds from ROADSHOW’s first season! Do values hold up in today’s market?
Travel back to ROADSHOW’s Season 1 and learn what those first treasures are worth today!
ROADSHOW discoveries reflect 250 years of American art, artifacts, crafts & collectibles.
Visit all five cities from ROADSHOW’s celebratory Season 30 for never-before-seen finds!
Catch a crop of ROADSHOW discoveries at scenic Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Missouri. One thrift store
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW harvests hidden treasures at historic Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Missouri. One fin
Meet us in St. Louis as ROADSHOW discovers memorable Missouri treasures at Grant’s Farm!
Go back to the beginning for value updates on finds from ROADSHOW’s very first season!