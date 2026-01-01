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Antiques Roadshow

Appraisal: Staffordshire Figurine, ca. 1815

Season 30 Episode 18 | 1m 54s

Check out David Lackey's appraisal of a Staffordshire figurine, ca. 1815 in Vintage First Finds, Hour 3!

Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by American Cruise Lines and Ancestry. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
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