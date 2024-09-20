© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Antiques Roadshow

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, Hour 2

Season 28 Episode 14 | 52m 25s

Get wowed by treasures at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, including a 1953 Marilyn Monroe pin-up poster, a diamond & platinum ring, ca. 1960 and a 1910 - 1911 Philadelphia Athletics trophy, card & pin. One has a value of $65,300 to $125,000!

Aired: 05/05/24 | Expires: 06/03/24
Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 0:20
Leonardo da Vinci
Teaser Trailer
Leonardo da Vinci explores one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds. Premieres Nov. 18.
Preview: 0:20
Watch 1:10
Leonardo da Vinci
Official Trailer
Explore one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds.
Preview: 1:10
Watch 6:20
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Can we save Africa's Big Cats?
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
Special: 6:20
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Lions of the Skeleton Coast
Follow three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia.
Preview: S43 E4 | 0:30
Watch 1:28
Nature
Young Lionness Learns to Hunt Giraffes
As a young lioness rekindles with her aunt, she is taught how to hunt giraffes.
Clip: S43 E4 | 1:28
Watch 3:16
Nature
Extraordinary Lion Behavior Caught on Camera
Orphan cubs find their way to the beach, where they discover a new kind of prey: seals.
Clip: S43 E4 | 3:16
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Building Stuff: Boost It! Preview
Is engineering humanity’s superpower? See how we can amplify our natural abilities in amazing ways.
Preview: S51 E15 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
American Experience
Trailer | American Coup: Wilmington 1898
The little-known story of the deadly 1898 race massacre and coup d’etat in Wilmington, NC.
Preview: S36 E7 | 2:00
Watch 4:39
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: Carroll O'Connor's Archie Bunker Coat
Extraordinary Find: Carroll O'Connor's Archie Bunker Coat
Clip: S28 E24 | 4:39
Watch 4:03
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: 1999 Pokémon Base Unlimited & Fossil 1st Ed. Booster Boxes
Extraordinary Find: 1999 Pokémon Base Unlimited & Fossil 1st Ed. Booster Boxes
Clip: S28 E24 | 4:03
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 28
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 27
  • Season 26
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 25
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 24
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 23
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 22
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 21
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 20
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 19
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 18
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 17
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 16
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 15
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 14
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 13
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 12
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 11
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 10
Watch 52:29
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Finds 3
Revisit some remarkable ROADSHOW finds whose stories didn’t stop even after we yelled cut!
Episode: S28 E24 | 52:29
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Celebrating Native American Heritage
Celebrate incredible art and artifacts from Indigenous creators and history makers.
Episode: S28 E23 | 52:26
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Madison 2024, Hour 2
Roadshow revisits one-of-a-kind Wisconsin wonders including one worth $77,000 to $123,000!
Episode: S28 E21 | 52:25
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Madison 2024, Hour 1
Learn how the antiques market has evolved since 2008. One find is now up to $150,000!
Episode: S28 E20 | 52:25
Watch 52:23
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Denver 2024, Hour 2
Discover dazzling Denver treasures and guess which have soared since 2008!
Episode: S28 E19 | 52:23
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Denver 2024, Hour 1
Discover updated Denver delights from ROADSHOW's 2009 visit! One is now up to $150,000!
Episode: S28 E18 | 52:25
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 2
Revisit Atlantic City treasures 15 years after ROADSHOW’s stop, including a $150,000 find!
Episode: S28 E17 | 52:24
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage Atlantic City, Hour 1
2009 Atlantic City finds reevaluated in today’s market, one is updated to $150K-$250K!
Episode: S28 E16 | 52:24
Watch 52:58
Antiques Roadshow
Albuquerque, NM, Hour 1
A Woodstock collection, a wedding gown, and a Jane Peterson oil. Which is worth $300,000?
Episode: S19 E19 | 52:58
Watch 52:28
Antiques Roadshow
I Was There
Hear ROADSHOW guests’ stories and see some incredible mementos from their experiences!
Episode: S28 E22 | 52:28