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Antiques Roadshow

Preview: Vintage First Finds, Hour 3

Season 30 Episode 18 | 30s

Go back to the beginning for value updates on ROADSHOW finds from Season 1. Which treasure with a colorful story increases to $55K-$60K?

Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by American Cruise Lines and Ancestry. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
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Watch 52:45
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage First Finds, Hour 1
Travel back to ROADSHOW’s Season 1 and learn what those first treasures are worth today!
Episode: S30 E16 | 52:45
Watch 52:29
Antiques Roadshow
250 Years of Americana
ROADSHOW discoveries reflect 250 years of American art, artifacts, crafts & collectibles.
Episode: S30 E22 | 52:29
Watch 53:56
Antiques Roadshow
Junk in the Trunk 15
Visit all five cities from ROADSHOW’s celebratory Season 30 for never-before-seen finds!
Episode: S30 E25 | 53:56
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Grant's Farm, Hour 3
Catch a crop of ROADSHOW discoveries at scenic Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Missouri. One thrift store
Episode: S30 E15 | 52:26
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Antiques Roadshow
Grant's Farm, Hour 2
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW harvests hidden treasures at historic Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Missouri. One fin
Episode: S30 E14 | 52:24
Watch 52:23
Antiques Roadshow
Grant's Farm, Hour 1
Meet us in St. Louis as ROADSHOW discovers memorable Missouri treasures at Grant’s Farm!
Episode: S30 E13 | 52:23
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage First Finds, Hour 2
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Episode: S30 E17
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage First Finds, Hour 3
tk
Episode: S30 E18
Watch 52:25
Antiques Roadshow
Castle Farms, Hour 3
ROADSHOW found treasures in a castle during a stop in Charlevoix, Michigan.
Episode: S30 E12 | 52:25
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Castle Farms, Hour 2
See Michigan marvels unveiled during ROADSHOW’s stop at Castle Farms in Charlevoix!
Episode: S30 E11 | 52:24