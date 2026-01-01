Vamos ya, Pastores, (from 'Los Pastores)

Extras
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
A Christmas favorite comes alive in Mack Wilberg's jubilant arrangement for Choir and Orchestra.
A beloved and joyful Messiah chorus celebrates the joy and promise of Christ’s birth.
The tune for this popular Christmas song comes from the 18th-century French carol “Les Anges dans no
The shepherds' first Christmas night comes alive in this uplifting new concert hymn.
Beethoven's triumphant melody and joyful words unite in this spirited hymn of praise.
Stephanie J. Block brings charm and warmth to this lively French Christmas carol.
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Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Tony Award®-winner Ruthie Ann Miles and iconic actor Dennis Haysbert inspire in this holiday show.
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Michael Maliakel and Lesley Nicol.
Celebrate a star-studded Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
Celebrate Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and guest artist Rolando Villazón.
Stars Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet join The Tabernacle Choir for an inspiring concert.
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Megan Hilty & Neal McDonough.
Relive 20 years of Tabernacle Choir Christmas concerts with host Brian Stokes Mitchell.
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir featuring Kelli O'Hara and Richard Thomas.
Celebrate Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir featuring the marvelous Kristin Chenoweth.