Mexican Shrimp

This episode, we take inspiration from the Mexican table. First, Christopher Kimball travels to LA to learn how to make Drunken Shrimp with Tequila at backyard eatery, 106 Seafood Underground. Back in the kitchen, Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay makes Cilantro Rice, a colorful and aromatic side. Finish with Rayna Jhaveri demonstrating a simplified, one-pot version of Veracruz-Style Rice and Shrimp.